Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,403 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $293,409,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $112,840,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,726,000 after purchasing an additional 582,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 818,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,056,000 after purchasing an additional 431,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCAR stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $82.02. 2,302,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,735. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $79.24 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.33.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

