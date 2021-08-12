Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Heritage Financial accounts for 2.3% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

HFWA stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $25.32. 76,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,862. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $93,284.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.