Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Invests $893,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.04. 6,076,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,541,072. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.55. The stock has a market cap of $192.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

