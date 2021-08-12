Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 487.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 62,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,411,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,186,000. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,225,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,002,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $13,194,075.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at $146,084,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,047,688 shares of company stock worth $186,042,777 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.89. 189,189,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,926,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion and a PE ratio of 131.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

