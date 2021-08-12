Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stake Raised by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KNSA traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $12.12. 7,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,985. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $826.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

