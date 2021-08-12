KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Brian Lorig Sells 1,864 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total value of $655,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Lorig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KLA alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of KLA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00.

KLAC traded down $9.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $332.81. 16,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,051. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.51. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. lifted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.