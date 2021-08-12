KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Sells $417,222.36 in Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Oreste Donzella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Oreste Donzella sold 472 shares of KLA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total value of $163,732.08.

On Thursday, July 1st, Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $9.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $332.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.51. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in KLA by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 7,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 299,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,079,000 after buying an additional 63,160 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2,810.2% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after buying an additional 54,377 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. lifted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

