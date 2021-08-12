KLAYswap Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.41 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 12th. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $182.13 million and approximately $23.41 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $23.40 or 0.00052694 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

