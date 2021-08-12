Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.35. The stock had a trading volume of 32,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,097. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $161,471,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after buying an additional 1,583,353 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Kohl’s by 4,141.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after buying an additional 1,508,139 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,026,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $40,149,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.