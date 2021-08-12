Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.88 ($33.98) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.40 ($29.88) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a fifty-two week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

