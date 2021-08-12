Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KOP. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Koppers stock opened at $32.14 on Thursday. Koppers has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $685.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 34,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,140,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 147.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koppers during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

