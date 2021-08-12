Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.10. Korn Ferry posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 663.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $179,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KFY stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.63. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.