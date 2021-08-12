Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded down $2.46 on Wednesday, hitting $123.13. 8,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,781. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.98 and a beta of 1.84. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $134.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.51.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $35,832,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.