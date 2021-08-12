Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $374,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

