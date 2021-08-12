Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Price Target Cut to GBX 200 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of LON KOS traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 162 ($2.12). The stock has a market cap of £661.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 215.29. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 656.23.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

