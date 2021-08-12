Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Price Target Cut to GBX 200 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of LON KOS traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 162 ($2.12). The stock has a market cap of £661.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 215.29. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 656.23.
Kosmos Energy Company Profile
