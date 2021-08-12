Kosmos Energy Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kosmos Energy in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%.

KOS has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,434,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

