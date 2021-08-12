Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 546 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $59.58 on Thursday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.52.

