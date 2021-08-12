Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

