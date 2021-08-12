Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 26.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 999,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after buying an additional 207,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 385,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 148,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RFI opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

