Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 126 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $126.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.76. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $83.71 and a 52-week high of $136.82.

