Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock opened at $276.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $276.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Argus increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

