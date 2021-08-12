Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 34.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 343.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,098,000 after acquiring an additional 112,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chewy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,885,000 after purchasing an additional 80,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 10.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,567.00, a PEG ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.16.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,016,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,748,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,030,199. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

