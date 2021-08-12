Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,043. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.80.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth $133,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

