LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €56.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €68.71 ($80.84).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR LXS traded down €2.14 ($2.52) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €60.46 ($71.13). 419,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €60.06. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.