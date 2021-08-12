Laurentian Bank of Canada Boosts Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$21.50

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price target boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

UNS has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.14.

UNS stock opened at C$18.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$792.64 million and a P/E ratio of -30.51. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of C$5.21 and a twelve month high of C$18.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.22.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$468.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Uni-Select will post 0.7947487 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

