Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Cowen

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.71.

Shares of LEA traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $169.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.38.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.14) EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lear will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Lear by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lear by 0.4% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Lear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lear by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Lear by 5.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

