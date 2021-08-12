LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €150.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €138.55 ($163.00).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €135.90 ($159.88) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The company’s 50 day moving average is €126.15.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.