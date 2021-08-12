Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

LGGNY stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $20.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.2553 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 6.42%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.10%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

