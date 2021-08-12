Legal & General Group Plc (LGGNY) to Issue Dividend of $1.26 on September 27th

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.2553 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,075. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LGGNY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.