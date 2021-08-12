Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Declares $1.26 Dividend

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 1.2553 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS LGGNY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,075. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Several research firms recently commented on LGGNY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

