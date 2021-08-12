Leigh Zawel Sells 21,204 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $563,390.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CGEM traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.61. 862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -5.06. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGEM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.