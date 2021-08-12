LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 855 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $249.84. 6,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,856. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.33. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $250.10.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

