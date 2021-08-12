LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $274,000 in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth about $147,000. 19.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,292. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0529 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

