LexAurum Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.29. 349,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52.

