LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

Shares of LHCG traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.75. The company had a trading volume of 228,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,052. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $170.01 and a 12-month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $236.38.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

