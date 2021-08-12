LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Releases Earnings Results

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of LFST traded down $10.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.71. 16,455,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,408. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68.
In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
