LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Releases Earnings Results

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LFST traded down $10.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.71. 16,455,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,408. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LFST. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

