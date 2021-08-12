Lightstreams Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,315.00 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $1,315.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00056647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.76 or 0.00901362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00111583 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002008 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

