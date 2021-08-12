Lincoln Capital Corp Purchases 1,006 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up 1.7% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,213 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,956,000 after acquiring an additional 505,094 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,626,000 after acquiring an additional 228,136 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,832,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,188,000 after acquiring an additional 938,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,996 shares of company stock worth $11,336,183. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $120.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.80. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

