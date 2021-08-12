Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 454 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 2.5% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 59,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Amgen by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

AMGN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,437. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.27. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

