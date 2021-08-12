Lincoln Capital Corp Takes Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 52.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.11. The stock had a trading volume of 874,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,958. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $125.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.93.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $5,605,647.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,217 shares in the company, valued at $19,088,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $442,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,405 shares of company stock worth $21,379,535. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

