Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

LINC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.39. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $182.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

