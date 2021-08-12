Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LQDA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. 277,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,901. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $122.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

