Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.65.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $25.87. 64,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,237. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40. Livent has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.15.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Livent will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth $1,162,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 317.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,012 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth $3,872,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Livent by 7.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 135,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 7.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

