Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,100 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $791,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $2,834,433.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $220,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 932,891 shares valued at $104,286,048. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.85. The company had a trading volume of 32,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,793,479. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 182.18 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.74.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

