Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $5,722,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 31,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.1% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $314.52. 1,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,796. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $195.26 and a twelve month high of $316.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

