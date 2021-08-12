Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.94. 15,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,614. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 114.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.