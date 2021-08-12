Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,000 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cerner were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 180.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,637 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Cerner stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,217. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

