Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $77.67. 1,424,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,642. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.01. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.