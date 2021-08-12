Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,537,000 after buying an additional 50,321 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 10,677.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after buying an additional 292,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in DaVita by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,630,000 after buying an additional 98,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DaVita by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,186,000 after buying an additional 170,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,977 shares of company stock worth $5,739,235 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.27. 426,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.25. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

