Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,432,000 after buying an additional 377,426 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,826. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.